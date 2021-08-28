police officer killed

Charges read in court against suspect in NOLA officer's murder

EMBED <>More Videos

Judge reads charges against man accused of killing off-duty New Orleans officer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of two men accused of killing an off-duty New Orleans police detective will remain in jail after a judge denied bond on several felony charges.

Frederick Jackson, 19, is accused of capital murder and attempted capital murder in connection with the shooting death of Everett Briscoe at a Galleria-area restaurant. Another man, Dyrin "DJ" Riculfy, was critically wounded and remains in a hospital.

Jackson and Anthony Jenkins, 21, are both charged in connection with the case. Jackson's bond was set at $2 million on the attempted capital murder charge, but the denial of bonds in relation to other charges, including capital murder, will keep him in custody.

"I'll be setting the bond for this case at $2 million," the judge said during the hearing. "I'm not approving a personal bond for the concerns and safety of the community, for the safety of the complainant, the surviving complainant, their relatives and family members, and any surviving witnesses."

According to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, Jackson was already out of jail in connection to an aggravated robbery from 2020 in which he allegedly followed someone home from the Galleria area. His bond was forfeited earlier this year. Earlier this month, Jackson failed to appear for a court hearing, which, in its wake, led to the discovery that his ankle monitor was cut off.

RELATED: 2 Houston men arrested nearly a week after New Orleans Det. Everett Briscoe shot to death

Last week, Briscoe and Riculfy were shot at the Grotto restaurant Saturday as their group was robbed.

While police withheld specific details on how they determined Jenkins and Jackson to be suspects, they stated research on the motive and the vehicle, as well as a number of Crime Stoppers tips, led investigators to them.

Jenkins was arrested at an apartment complex in southwest Houston, where investigators seized a Nissan Altima that matched the description of the vehicle that had fled the shooting.

Jackson was arrested on Thursday, taken into custody by a SWAT team.

During a news conference on Friday to announce the arrests, Ogg hinted at seeking the death penalty in the case due to the capital murder charge.

FULL VIDEO: HPD announces arrests of men accused of killing New Orleans officer
EMBED More News Videos

Frederick Jackson and Anthony Jenkins are in custody as suspects in New Orleans police Det. Everett Briscoe's murder in Houston. The video above is from the Houston police news conference announcing their arrests.



Ogg revealed that both men were out on bond for previous crimes, also lamenting that fact during the event.

"It should surprise no one, at this point in Harris County, Texas, that both individuals were already out on bond," Ogg said.

Police further stated the two men are also connected to other robberies in the area, specifically targeting people for high-end jewelry. All indications from Briscoe's killing showed the shooting stemmed from a robbery gone bad, police said.

Ogg speculated that the pair committed the robbery attempt in order to raise bail money for a friend.



An investigation continues despite the arrests, with an additional person of interest being sought.

Earlier this week, police announced the reward in catching the suspects in the case went up to $100,000.

Police were not confirming a payout to the six-figure amount. Crime Stoppers have often stated tips can be submitted anonymously.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonpolice officer killeddeadly shootinghouston police departmentfatal shootingdouble shootingpolice officer shotinstagram storiesman shotman killedofficer killed
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE OFFICER KILLED
Friends and family honor fallen Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputy
Procession route announced for fallen Harris County Pct. 4
HPD assassin was using modified handgun, authorities say
Ga. officer killed on first day outside police department, arrest made
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News