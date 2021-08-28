Charges read in court against suspect in NOLA officer's murder

Frederick Jackson, 19, is accused of capital murder and attempted capital murder in connection with the shooting death of Everett Briscoe at a Galleria-area restaurant. Another man, Dyrin "DJ" Riculfy, was critically wounded and remains in a hospital.
Jackson and Anthony Jenkins, 21, are both charged in connection with the case. Jackson's bond was set at $2 million on the attempted capital murder charge, but the denial of bonds in relation to other charges, including capital murder, will keep him in custody.
"I'll be setting the bond for this case at $2 million," the judge said during the hearing. "I'm not approving a personal bond for the concerns and safety of the community, for the safety of the complainant, the surviving complainant, their relatives and family members, and any surviving witnesses."
According to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, Jackson was already out of jail in connection to an aggravated robbery from 2020 in which he allegedly followed someone home from the Galleria area. His bond was forfeited earlier this year. Earlier this month, Jackson failed to appear for a court hearing, which, in its wake, led to the discovery that his ankle monitor was cut off.
RELATED: 2 Houston men arrested nearly a week after New Orleans Det. Everett Briscoe shot to death
Last week, Briscoe and Riculfy were shot at the Grotto restaurant Saturday as their group was robbed.
While police withheld specific details on how they determined Jenkins and Jackson to be suspects, they stated research on the motive and the vehicle, as well as a number of Crime Stoppers tips, led investigators to them.
Jenkins was arrested at an apartment complex in southwest Houston, where investigators seized a Nissan Altima that matched the description of the vehicle that had fled the shooting.
Jackson was arrested on Thursday, taken into custody by a SWAT team.
During a news conference on Friday to announce the arrests, Ogg hinted at seeking the death penalty in the case due to the capital murder charge.
FULL VIDEO: HPD announces arrests of men accused of killing New Orleans officer
Ogg revealed that both men were out on bond for previous crimes, also lamenting that fact during the event.
"It should surprise no one, at this point in Harris County, Texas, that both individuals were already out on bond," Ogg said.
Police further stated the two men are also connected to other robberies in the area, specifically targeting people for high-end jewelry. All indications from Briscoe's killing showed the shooting stemmed from a robbery gone bad, police said.
Ogg speculated that the pair committed the robbery attempt in order to raise bail money for a friend.
An investigation continues despite the arrests, with an additional person of interest being sought.
Earlier this week, police announced the reward in catching the suspects in the case went up to $100,000.
Police were not confirming a payout to the six-figure amount. Crime Stoppers have often stated tips can be submitted anonymously.
