FBI arrests another Houston-area resident tied to US Capitol riot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The FBI has arrested a ninth Houston-area resident in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

According to a tweet posted by FBI Houston, 32-year-old Andrew Quentin Taake was arrested on Friday.



He's charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, obstruction of an official proceeding and is also facing several other federal charges.

Taake made his first court appearance on Friday.

According to court documents, Taake was on Capitol grounds the day of the riot. Investigators said he was seen on body camera video going up to a line of officers and spraying pepper spray.

Minutes later, investigators said Taake hit officers with what appeared to be a "whip-like weapon."

"Unfortunately, we can now add Jan. 6, 2021 to that very short list of dates in American history that will live forever in infamy," said Sen. Chuck Schumer. See how things escalated in our minute-by-minute video as chaos erupted.



He was also seen walking through the Capitol building holding the weapon, court documents said.

On Jan. 6, a large crowd stormed the Capitol and dozens of officers were injured in the aftermath.

In six months, more than 535 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach, according to the FBI, including over 165 persons charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

