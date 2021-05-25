riot

Man from Katy is 7th Houston-area arrest tied to Capitol attack on Jan. 6

Minute-by-minute: How Capitol chaos unfolded

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Katy man has been arrested in connection with the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan, 6.

Adam Weibling was arrested in his home by the FBI on Tuesday morning. He is now the seventh Houston-area resident to be arrested and charged in connection with the attack.

While it is unclear what charges he faces now, the FBI shared it is still looking for information about people involved in the riots.

You can view photos of some of the wanted individuals on the FBI's website. Anyone with information about the identity and location of these individuals should call 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or submit a tip online.

The video above is from a previous story.
More TOP STORIES News