FBI arrests 4th person from Houston area in Capitol attack

Shane Leedon Jenkins was taken into custody by FBI agents in northwest Houston on Friday morning, the federal law enforcement agency said.
According to court documents, Jenkins was charged with assault of a federal officer; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; damage to federal property; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds
Jenkins is due to appear in a federal court at 2 p.m. Friday.
#BREAKING FBI Houston Agents arrested Shane Leedon Jenkins this morning. He's the 4th Houston-area resident arrested by FBI Houston in connection to the Jan 6 breach of the US Capitol.
The three other suspects from the area who are accused in the insurrection each face a federal count of violent entry and disorderly conduct.
Each also face different charges. Here what we know about the previous Houston-area Capitol suspects:
Tam Pham, 48, former Houston Police officer - Charged with: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.
Joshua Lollar, 39, Army veteran from Spring - Charged with: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority and Impeding or Disrupting Official Functions; Obstructing or Impeding Law Enforcement Officer During Civil Disorder and Obstructing Federally Protected Functions; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.
Wilmar Montano Alvarado, owner of a Pasadena bakery-restaurant - Charged with: Restricted building or grounds; Violent entry or disorderly conduct; Civil disorders; Assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees; Obstruction of an official proceeding.
Despite as many as 275 arrests to date, the FBI is still looking for other people in connection to the attack. In announcing Jenkins' arrest, the agency renewed its call to the public to help identify the faces captured on camera during that day.
The agency urged people to take a look at the photos on its website and to submit information to 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or at the FBI's tip submission site.
