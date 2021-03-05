FBI arrests 4th person from Houston area in Capitol attack

#BREAKING FBI Houston Agents arrested Shane Leedon Jenkins this morning. He's the 4th Houston-area resident arrested by FBI Houston in connection to the Jan 6 breach of the US Capitol. Other defendants charged in federal court can be found here: https://t.co/PAxbOCk3xe #HouNews pic.twitter.com/SHm0UPcrOC — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) March 5, 2021

An FBI affidavit stated the former officer denied being at the Capitol when it was rioted, but a deep dive of his phone revealed photos of him inside.

Press play to learn what happened at Lollar's first court proceedings on Friday, Jan. 15.

Wilmar Alvarado facing five federal charges, including violent entry or disorderly conduct, for the Jan. 6 riot.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A fourth person from the Houston area has been charged in the aftermath of the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.Shane Leedon Jenkins was taken into custody by FBI agents in northwest Houston on Friday morning, the federal law enforcement agency said.According to court documents, Jenkins was charged with assault of a federal officer; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; damage to federal property; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or groundsJenkins is due to appear in a federal court at 2 p.m. Friday.The three other suspects from the area who are accused in the insurrection each face a federal count of violent entry and disorderly conduct.Each also face different charges. Here what we know about the previous Houston-area Capitol suspects:- Charged with: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.- Charged with: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority and Impeding or Disrupting Official Functions; Obstructing or Impeding Law Enforcement Officer During Civil Disorder and Obstructing Federally Protected Functions; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.- Charged with: Restricted building or grounds; Violent entry or disorderly conduct; Civil disorders; Assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees; Obstruction of an official proceeding.Despite as many as 275 arrests to date, the FBI is still looking for other people in connection to the attack. In announcing Jenkins' arrest, the agency renewed its call to the public to help identify the faces captured on camera during that day.The agency urged people to take a look at theand to submit information to 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or at the