us capitol

FBI arrests 4th person from Houston area in Capitol attack

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A fourth person from the Houston area has been charged in the aftermath of the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.

Shane Leedon Jenkins was taken into custody by FBI agents in northwest Houston on Friday morning, the federal law enforcement agency said.

According to court documents, Jenkins was charged with assault of a federal officer; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; damage to federal property; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Jenkins is due to appear in a federal court at 2 p.m. Friday.


The three other suspects from the area who are accused in the insurrection each face a federal count of violent entry and disorderly conduct.

Each also face different charges. Here what we know about the previous Houston-area Capitol suspects:


Tam Pham, 48, former Houston Police officer - Charged with: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.

EMBED More News Videos

An FBI affidavit stated the former officer denied being at the Capitol when it was rioted, but a deep dive of his phone revealed photos of him inside.



Joshua Lollar, 39, Army veteran from Spring - Charged with: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority and Impeding or Disrupting Official Functions; Obstructing or Impeding Law Enforcement Officer During Civil Disorder and Obstructing Federally Protected Functions; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.
EMBED More News Videos

Press play to learn what happened at Lollar's first court proceedings on Friday, Jan. 15.



Wilmar Montano Alvarado, owner of a Pasadena bakery-restaurant - Charged with: Restricted building or grounds; Violent entry or disorderly conduct; Civil disorders; Assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees; Obstruction of an official proceeding.


EMBED More News Videos

Wilmar Alvarado facing five federal charges, including violent entry or disorderly conduct, for the Jan. 6 riot.



Despite as many as 275 arrests to date, the FBI is still looking for other people in connection to the attack. In announcing Jenkins' arrest, the agency renewed its call to the public to help identify the faces captured on camera during that day.

The agency urged people to take a look at the photos on its website and to submit information to 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or at the FBI's tip submission site.

Follow Steven Romo on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonriotarrestus capitolfbipolitics
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
US CAPITOL
Rep. Swalwell files lawsuit against Trump over Capitol riot
FBI arrests Trump appointee Federico Klein in connection with Capitol riot
Lawmaker asks Pelosi to investigate alleged 'tainted' food
Police request 60-day extension of Guard at US Capitol
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Residents say Houston clinic charged cash for COVID-19 vaccine
Public Utility Commission rejects $16 billion charge correction
Abbott pushes social media censorship ban bill
Dad of 3 kids killed wants to get to the bottom of fire cause
Here's when you could get rain on Friday
Body washes ashore on Clear Lake near landmark hotel
Daylight saving time March: GA considering ending observance
Show More
Man accused of sex assualt of 9-year-old girl may be near Katy
4 Houston medical workers accused of committing health care fraud
Ex-chief: Dallas cop kept on job to not tip him off to probe
The Fill Station: Beer, bourbon and barbecue!
11-year-old relies on plasma donations for survival
More TOP STORIES News