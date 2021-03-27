2 men arrested in Seabrook in connection with riot at US Capitol

The FBI said Christian Cortez and Benjamin Larocca were arrested on undisclosed charges. Federal officials said the federal complaint against the men is currently sealed and federal charges pending against them are currently unknown.
A total of 6 Houston-area residents have been charged in connection with the Capitol riots.
FBI agents across the country continue to investigate the riots and are seeking information about people caught on video and in pictures posted on social media. If you have any information about anyone who participated in the riots, you're asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or send in a tip using the tip form on the FBI's website.
