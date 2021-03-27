us capitol

2 men arrested in Seabrook in connection with riot at US Capitol

SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) -- FBI Special agents arrested two men at a home in Seabrook on Friday in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

The FBI said Christian Cortez and Benjamin Larocca were arrested on undisclosed charges. Federal officials said the federal complaint against the men is currently sealed and federal charges pending against them are currently unknown.

A total of 6 Houston-area residents have been charged in connection with the Capitol riots.

READ MORE: FBI releases new video footage of officers being assaulted at US Capitol
EMBED More News Videos

The FBI released on Thursday several new video clips of violence toward police during the Capitol riot, as investigators continue their hunt for suspects.



FBI agents across the country continue to investigate the riots and are seeking information about people caught on video and in pictures posted on social media. If you have any information about anyone who participated in the riots, you're asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or send in a tip using the tip form on the FBI's website.

SEE ALSO: At least 100 more to be charged in Capitol attack investigation, DOJ expects
EMBED More News Videos

"Unfortunately, we can now add Jan. 6, 2021 to that very short list of dates in American history that will live forever in infamy," said Sen. Chuck Schumer. See how things escalated in our minute-by-minute video as chaos erupted.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
seabrookriotarrestwashington d.c.texas newsus capitolwashington politicsfbipoliticsu.s. & worldwashington, d.c.
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
US CAPITOL
Oath Keepers leader told followers, 'Trump better do his damn duty': Feds
FBI releases new video of suspects wanted in Capitol riot
3 TX Reps. vote against Congressional Gold Medals for Capitol officers
2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texan Live's Game of the Week: Kingwood vs. Atascocita
Ex-girlfriend of man accused in child's death says he was abusive
Snap-decision defense may not work for ex-cop in George Floyd trial
Teen shot during gun battle in NW Houston, police say
Weekend rain could help wash pollen problems away
Tax preparer pulls gun on clients and attacks 1 of them
Dozens of guns seized daily as violent crime 'never stops'
Show More
Galveston 4th of July fireworks returning, but with changes
GOP lawmakers tour border in midst of migrant surge
Elderly man fights off suspect with knife at a bank ATM
Beloved children's author Beverly Cleary dies at 104
Galveston Co. devises way to get underserved vaccinated
More TOP STORIES News