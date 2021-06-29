riot

Houston man is area's 8th arrest tied to U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6

EMBED <>More Videos

FBI releases new video footage of officers being assaulted at US Capitol

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been over five months since a large crowd stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Since then, authorities have been searching for the perpetrators. On Tuesday, the FBI arrested an eighth Houston-area resident in connection with the incident.

WATCH: Minute-by-minute: How Capitol chaos unfolded
EMBED More News Videos

"Unfortunately, we can now add Jan. 6, 2021 to that very short list of dates in American history that will live forever in infamy," said Sen. Chuck Schumer. See how things escalated in our minute-by-minute video as chaos erupted.



The agency shared on social media that Darrell Youngers was arrested for breaching the Capitol.

While it is unclear what charges he faces now, the FBI shared it is still looking for information about people involved in the riots.

You can view photos of some of the wanted individuals on the FBI's website. Anyone with information about the identity and location of these individuals should call 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or submit a tip online.

SEE ALSO:

Man from Katy is 7th Houston-area arrest tied to Capitol attack on Jan. 6

3rd person from Houston area arrested in US Capitol riot, FBI says
2 men arrested in Seabrook in connection with riot at US Capitol

FBI arrests 4th person from Houston area in Capitol attack

Federal charges brought against former HPD officer Tam Pham in Capitol riot
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonriotarrestus capitolfbi
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RIOT
Cleveland man indicted in connection with U.S. Capitol attack
House votes to hold Trump ally Steve Bannon in contempt
Jan. 6 committee recommends criminal contempt charges for Steve Bannon
Jan. 6 panel votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
More TOP STORIES News