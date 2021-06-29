Houston man is area's 8th arrest tied to U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=9477821" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "Unfortunately, we can now add Jan. 6, 2021 to that very short list of dates in American history that will live forever in infamy," said Sen. Chuck Schumer. See how things escalated in our minute-by-minute video as chaos erupted.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been over five months since a large crowd stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.Since then, authorities have been searching for the perpetrators. On Tuesday, the FBI arrested an eighth Houston-area resident in connection with the incident.The agency shared on social media that Darrell Youngers was arrested for breaching the Capitol.While it is unclear what charges he faces now, the FBI shared it is still looking for information about people involved in the riots.You can view photos of some of the wanted individuals on the FBI's website. Anyone with information about the identity and location of these individuals should call 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or submit a tip online.