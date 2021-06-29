Houston man is area's 8th arrest tied to U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6

Since then, authorities have been searching for the perpetrators. On Tuesday, the FBI arrested an eighth Houston-area resident in connection with the incident.
WATCH: Minute-by-minute: How Capitol chaos unfolded
The agency shared on social media that Darrell Youngers was arrested for breaching the Capitol.
While it is unclear what charges he faces now, the FBI shared it is still looking for information about people involved in the riots.
You can view photos of some of the wanted individuals on the FBI's website. Anyone with information about the identity and location of these individuals should call 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or submit a tip online.
