Crews working ambulance fire on service lanes of W. Grand Pkwy near I-10, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Traffic in west Harris County is being redirected as crews are working to clear an ambulance fire that's leaking fuel, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez shared details about the fire on Tuesday. He said traffic is being diverted in multiple directions at the West Grand Parkway near I-10. He said the fire is on the southbound service lane of SH-99, but due to fuel leaking, the drainage system could be affected.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

