Driver crashes into ambulance, causing rollover crash near Galleria, HPD says

Houston police responded to a rollover crash involving an ambulance, and a driver was found at fault for failing to yield the right of way.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities said a driver was found at fault after crashing into an ambulance blaring sirens and emergency lights near Houston's Galleria area on Monday morning.

The Houston Police Department said the incident happened along Westheimer and the West Loop at about 10 a.m.

According to police, the ambulance was crossing the intersection when a driver in a Honda Accord crashed into it, causing it to flip on its side.

No one was injured in the crash, according to HPD.

Police said although the Honda driver had the green light, they may not have heard the ambulance coming, adding that people should pay attention and be aware at intersections for responding emergency vehicles.

The Honda driver was found to be at fault and is expected to get a ticket for failure to yield the right of way to an emergency vehicle, HPD said.

