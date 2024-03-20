Driver with fake paper plates takes off from police, later crashes on West Beltway, HPD says

A driver with fake tags took off from officers trying to pull the person over in the South Loop area, HPD said. A chase ended with a crash.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All lanes of the West Sam Houston Tollway northbound near West Road were cleared more than an hour after authorities say a police chase ended with a rollover crash on Wednesday afternoon.

SkyEye flew over the scene in northwest Harris County, where a black vehicle was on its hood along the shoulder, and a minivan with side damage and what appeared to be children were nearby.

Law enforcement did not immediately confirm any connection between the two vehicles.

According to the Houston Police Department, the ordeal began at about 2:05 p.m. on the I-610 South Loop, where a vehicle with fake paper plates ran a red light. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect took off without pulling over.

HPD told Eyewitness News that the chase wound up on the South Sam Houston Tollway heading towards the I-10 Katy Freeway. Then, the crash unfolded up the roadway near West Road.

Police haven't confirmed how many occupants were in the suspect vehicle or the extent of any injuries from the situation.

Traffic remains slow in the area despite lanes clearing. At one point, Houston TranStar reported northbound back-ups to Hammerly Boulevard and southbound back-ups to Gessner Road.