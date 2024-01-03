1 killed, 2 injured in triple shooting in Polk County home, sheriff's office says

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A triple shooting in Polk County left one person dead and two others injured on Tuesday, according to authorities.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said at about 11:25 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting at a home in the Kickapoo Marina Subdivision near Lake Livingston.

Once they arrived, deputies found one man dead and two others with multiple gunshot wounds.

The two injured had to be flown to the hospital, the sheriff's office said. Their conditions were not immediately provided.

Several agencies, including the Texas Rangers, were at the scene trying to figure out what happened.

There was no word on any suspects, but officials said there was no immediate danger to the public or residents of the area.