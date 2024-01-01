'Trail ride' shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Beaumont, police say

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was killed and two others were injured after a triple shooting on Saturday night, according to Beaumont police.

The shooting happened at about 11:33 p.m. in the 6500 block of Bigner Road near West Beulah Baptist Church.

Officers arrived on the site after navigating a crowd of around 1,000 people attending a "trail ride."

According to police, EMS personnel couldn't reach the victims by automobile, so officials had to carry them through the crowd.

One victim was pronounced dead, another was in critical condition, and the third sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the triple shooting is asked to call Beaumont police at 409-832-1234. You can also submit a tip to Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).