Family of man injured in hit-and-run wants driver to come forward: 'You know who you are'

By
Family of man injured in hit-and-run wants driver to come forward

Family members of a man, hospitalized with horrific injuries after a driver hit him and fled the scene, are asking people to do the right thing and come forward with information.

"You know who you are," said Delfina Ortiz, the sister of Alexander Ortiz, the victim. "This person who hit my brother should have stopped."

Ortiz, 54 and a father of 6, has been unconscious since Sunday night when a vehicle hit him. The driver kept going. His family says he had just left a convenience store in the 7400 block of Long Point Road in northwest Houston. Someone spotted him lying in the road and called for help.

"He's fighting for his life right now," said Jessica Castillo, his daughter. "His legs are broken. He's on life support. His heart is not functioning. He's not even recognizable."

Ortiz's close knit family have spent days at Ben Taub Hospital, not wanting to be far from the man they describe as gentle, loving and generous.

They are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. They hope someone does the right thing and calls police.

"If anyone has information, come forward. If anyone knows anything let the police know. My brother is fighting for his life," said Ortiz.

Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477) and can remain anonymous.

