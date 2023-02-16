Officers put up crime scene tape around parts of Aldine ISD's Davis High School, video shows

ABC13 crew video from 2 a.m. Thursday shows officers walking around investigating and crime scene tape up around parts of the school building.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- There was a large police presence seen outside Aldine ISD's Davis High School on Thursday morning, and ABC13 is waiting to hear back from the district and law enforcement on what happened.

The high school is located at 12525 Ella Blvd. near Greenspoint. The video above from an ABC13 crew was taken at about 2 a.m.

As soon as we learn what happened, we will update this article.

