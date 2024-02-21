3 Aldine ISD schools set to close at end of school year, leaving parents 'really disappointed'

Aldine ISD has voted to close three of its middle schools by the end of the year, and will redistribute students but some parents are worried about what's to come.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Aldine ISD voted to close three elementary schools at the end of the school year. Come summer, Gray, Conley, and Sammons Elementary will close their doors, and students will be redistributed to other elementary schools.

Parents in the pickup line on Wednesday said they are frustrated with the district's decisions.

"I was really disappointed," Sammons Elementary mom Crystal Newton said.

The district cites declining birth rates, a lack of affordable housing in the area, student enrollment decline, and more as contributing factors.

According to Texas Education Agency data, Conley Elementary enrollment is down 33% over a five-year period, with 178 fewer students.

Sammons Elementary enrollment is down 31% with 160 fewer students, and Gray Elementary enrollment is down 10% with 111 fewer students.

Newton said she chose Sammons Elementary for her student and is sad to see what she viewed as a good choice being shut down.

"My kid isn't actually zoned to the school. We were zoned to another, and this happened to be a better school, so really disappointed," Newton said.

Many parents ABC13 talked to had no idea the vote had happened.

"I didn't know," Mitchel Walker said in the Gray Elementary pickup line.

The parents ABC13 surprised said they understand the worries parents are voicing online.

How will this impact classroom sizes? Will this overwhelm teachers? How will parents do with having to pick up and drop off students at a school farther away?

"That's going to be a lot for people who have to be transferring their kids, and they might not be able to get in and that stuff. It's going to be a lot," Walker said.

Aldine ISD said the school closings will not cause teacher reduction.

The district also plans to redraw the boundaries for Lewis and Teague Middle to send students to Stovall and Aldine middle schools.

