Mom expected to file lawsuit against Aldine ISD after she says 6-year-old son was sexually assaulted

An 11-year-old boy was been charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child after the victim's mother learned of disturbing surveillance video from an Aldine ISD school bus.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been 10 months since the mother of a 6-year-old came forward with horrific claims of sexual assault that allegedly occurred on an Aldine ISD school bus.

Now, that mother plans to take legal action to demand accountability.

Latoya "Stormie" Monroe says she is filing a lawsuit against Aldine ISD, claiming the district failed to protect her child.

Monroe says her 6-year-old may have been repeatedly raped for months as he rode the bus to school before surveillance footage captured one of the alleged attacks.

The mother said she didn't know about any sort of incident until her son's backpack went missing. She told ABC13 she called school transportation officials to ask them to review the security footage onboard the bus to see if they could tell what happened to the backpack.

That's when Monroe said she got a call from the school because the assaults were captured on the video.

Community Activist Quanell X said the child complained of stomach pains, and that's when doctors allegedly discovered internal injuries. Quanell also said that the bus driver thought the previous noise from the back of the bus was of kids fighting.

The other student involved, an 11-year-old, has since been charged with three felony counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. His identity was withheld due to his age.

At the time, the school district launched an investigation and notified Child Protective Services, putting out a statement that student safety is top priority.

ABC13 reached out to the district for an update and comment on the lawsuit. This post will be updated when the statement is sent.

Monroe, who emotionally spoke out back in February, detailed what happened after finding out.

"I get to the school and find out that my son was sexually assaulted. Days of questioning, days of talking to my child. The details became more and more graphic each and every time," Monroe said.

The mother and her attorneys are speaking at a press conference outside of the Aldine ISD district office at 1 p.m. Thursday, "with the intent of effectuating change to ensure that this does not happen to other students."

Aldine ISD released the following statement in February:

"The safety of our students continues to be the top priority for Aldine ISD, and we are committed to providing a safe environment in the classroom as well as when being transported to and from school. Campus leaders consistently work to monitor student behavior and communicate with parents to resolve concerns when incidents occur. An investigation by Aldine ISD PD and district officials immediately began on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, after district administration became aware that an incident occurred on a district bus involving two of our elementary-age students. CPS was notified. Once the investigation has concluded, appropriate action will be taken based on the investigation findings. Because this is an active investigation and due to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), we are unable to provide additional details to protect the privacy of student information."

