Aldine ISD aides fired after surveillance of 11-year-old's beating is released

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Two aides have been fired from Aldine ISD after not stopping an attack on an 11-year-old boy.This comes days after the surveillance video of the incident was released. The incident happened at Jones Middle School on Jan. 25.Video of the incident shows the moment 11-year-old Sekai was attacked by another student. Amid the release of the footage, Sekai's grandmother pleaded for accountability, as she said the aides did not step in to help the young boy."Those adults in that video just stood there. They didn't attempt to help my child get up off the ground," said Sekai's grandmother, Veda Cavitt. "They did not offer him any assistance. They didn't even check to see if he was injured."She said Sekai is 4 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 85 pounds. He is on the autism spectrum and is nonverbal.On Tuesday, Aldine ISD officials only said that "appropriate administrative action" was taken. During an update on Thursday, the district sent the following statement: