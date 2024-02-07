Man found shot to death just steps away from Aldine ISD elementary school

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver found a man dead in the middle of the road after shots were fired just feet away from an Aldine ISD elementary school, according to deputies.

Harris County sheriff's deputies said the driver just happened to be in the area on Fallbrook Drive at Bammel North Houston Road and called 911 around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Now, investigators are trying to figure out what the victim was doing in front of Kujawa Elementary School before he was shot. They think they came to the school to meet someone, but they aren't sure who or why.

The man was found dead just feet from the entrance of the school. Video from overnight shows deputies peering into the school windows with flashlights, looking for any clues.

Investigators said a woman gave them a statement about what she heard and saw, but authorities didn't specify what she said.

"We suspect he might have met someone up here and something might have happened -- transpired at that point. It does appear that he was on foot. We don't suspect that he was dumped here," Sgt. Sidney Miller said.

Investigators were looking for surveillance video in the area.

HCSO did not immediately release the victim's name.

