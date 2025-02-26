Aldine ISD votes to close 6 schools in the district amid declining enrollment, budget deficit

The district said the campuses are underutilized but are still fully staffed and maintained, and closing the schools could save the district roughly $32 million.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Aldine ISD has voted to close six schools due to declining enrollment, a big change for many families in the district, but it's a decision the board members felt had to happen.

The list includes Stovall and De Santiago -- both early education centers -- Eckert Elementary School, Oleson Elementary, Raymond Elementary, and Smith Elementary.

Hoffman Middle School was on the original list of schools the district says is being underutilized, but the district opted to keep it open.

A district spokesperson said closing these schools would save the district around $30 million.

"Raymond has had a long-lasting positive impact on my daughters. Seeing Raymond close down would be heartbreaking for my daughters and me. Please vote no to the closing of Raymond and the six other Aldine ISD schools. Thank you for your time," one Raymond Elementary School mom said during Tuesday night's board meeting.

Over the past decade, Aldine ISD has lost about 10,000 students or nearly 20% of its student body.

A study conducted by the district listed declining birth rates, increased housing costs, fewer new housing developments, and a rise of alternative education, like charter schools and homeschooling, as reasons for the 20% decrease.

Aldine ISD isn't the only district dealing with these issues. According to ABC13's news partners at the Houston Chronicle, recently released data shows that about 75% of HISD's campuses reported year-over-year enrollment declines.

Aldine ISD's closures would impact students next school year.

