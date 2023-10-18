Aldine ISD threatens eminent domain to turn a 79-year-old's property into a parking lot near the Thorne Stadium, which is used for football games.

Aldine ISD to vote whether 79-year-old's home will be turned into parking lot for football stadium

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 79-year-old is fighting Aldine ISD to keep his home that sits amid the construction of the district's new football stadium.

The property has been in Travis Upchurch's family since the early 1900s. He has lived at the home on Aldine Meadows for 43 years.

"I've been here a long time," 79-year-old Upchurch Sr. said. "It's just part of us, I guess."

The district built Thorne Stadium in 1979. They began construction to replace the stadium with a new venue on the same plot of land in 2022. It is slated to be completed in 2024.

"They claim they want to use it for a parking lot, but I've been here since the stadium was built, and it's never been filled up with a football game," Upchurch said.

A rendering of the complex from the district shows the area where the 79-year-old's home sits as a green space.

"Eminent domain is the state's right to take private land for public use. However, the Texas Constitution protects landowners and requires governmental entities to pay just compensation for that taking," Richard Weaver, a real estate attorney not associated with the case, said.

Travis Justin Upchurch Jr., the 79-year-old's son, described the process over the last few months as stressful. He said they had used every opportunity they could to get in front of the school board.

He said they have received a tremendous amount of support from members of the community who have approached the board on their behalf.

"He wants to live here," Upchurch Jr. said about his father. "We want him to live here. He's 79 years old. Once he no longer wants to live here anymore, or no longer can live here, if the school wants to do something with it at that point or if there's a community organization that would like to turn it into a park. There's not a lot of green space in this area that's open to the public. We'd be happy for this to be turned into a park."

The Upchurches said they have offered compromises to the school district to keep their father in place, including buying the land and leasing it back to him until he can no longer live on the property.

"There's a property on the corner that was his mother's that the school district also wants and is using eminent domain mechanism for," Upchurch Jr. said. "We are willing to sell that to them, and that is ongoing. One of the issues that we would like to have is we'll sell that to you if you let him stay here."

Upchurch Sr. is hopeful the board will vote in his favor at the school board meeting Tuesday night.

If the board votes to move forward with acquiring his land, there could be legal action.

"Unfortunately, in this situation, it is more likely in the school district's favor because they are granted that power of eminent domain," Weaver said.

Aldine ISD declined to comment until after the board's vote.

You can tune into ABC13's 10 p.m. newscast for live updates as the board meeting unfolds.