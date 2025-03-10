Mother accused of threatening to shoot up an Aldine ISD middle school in January now in custody

A mother accused of making threats to shoot up Hoffman Middle School in Aldine ISD right in front of the students is now in custody.

A mother accused of making threats to shoot up Hoffman Middle School in Aldine ISD right in front of the students is now in custody.

A mother accused of making threats to shoot up Hoffman Middle School in Aldine ISD right in front of the students is now in custody.

A mother accused of making threats to shoot up Hoffman Middle School in Aldine ISD right in front of the students is now in custody.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother accused of threatening to shoot up a middle school right in front of the students is now in custody.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Woman wanted for terroristic threat after allegedly confronting child's bully at middle school

Cicerly Nicole Walker, 45, is charged with making a terroristic threat to Hoffman Middle School in Aldine ISD on Jan. 30, 2025, according to court records.

Walker reportedly entered the school unauthorized at about 11:23 a.m. and walked into the cafeteria. There, she yelled allegedly at a 12-year-old girl and asked if the child had been bullying her child.

Then, officials say, Walker threatened to shoot up the school in front of numerous students.

Walker, who is a felon and not allowed to have a gun, eventually left the campus.

She was booked on Sunday, with a bond at $50,000.

