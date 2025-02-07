Aldine ISD could close 7 schools, citing declining enrollment

School closures could be coming to Aldine ISD. ABC13's Mycah Hatfield explains why district leaders brought up this option.

HOUSTON, Texas m (KTRK) -- Later this month, the Aldine ISD Board of Trustees will vote on whether to close seven schools in the district.

Potentially affected schools include Stovall EC/PK/K School, de Santiago EC/PK/K School, Eckert Elementary School, Oleson Elementary School, Raymond Elementary School, Smith Elementary School and Hoffman Middle School.

Aldine ISD cites declining enrollment as the reason. For the 2015-16 school year, the district had 70,417 students versus 56,141 in 2024-25.

A study conducted by the district listed declining birth rates, increased housing costs, fewer new housing developments and a rise of alternative education, like charter schools and homeschooling, as reasons for the 20% decrease.

The district said the seven campuses are being underutilized, but they still have to be fully staffed and maintained. Closing the schools could save the district roughly $32 million, according to a spokesperson.

After the 2023-24 school year, Aldine ISD closed three elementary schools for the same reasons.

The campuses would close at the end of this school year if approved. Aldine ISD said it would either repurpose the campuses, sell or demolish them. They would go school by school and decide.

Parents said they feel as though this is short notice and feel uncertain about what schools their children will attend next year.

The vote will happen Feb. 25.

