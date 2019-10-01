A.J. Armstrong: 19-year-old's retrial for parents' murders pushed back to 2020

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A.J. Armstrong, the 19-year-old accused of killing his parents when he was 16, will go back on trial at the start of 2020 for the murders of his parents.

His new trial date was originally set for Friday, Oct. 4 but has been pushed back to Monday, Jan. 6 due to court work backlog.



A.J. returned to court in May for the first time since his mistrial.

He was arrested in 2016 after his parents, Antonio and Dawn Armstrong, were found shot to death in their bed.

In April, eight jurors believed A.J. was guilty, but four jurors voted not guilty. As a result, A.J. walked out of court, instead of into a jail cell alone. The day of the mistrial was an emotional one. A.J. cried in the courtroom as he was surrounded by family, including grandmother Kay Winston, cousins, and friends who held him and prayed over him.

A.J. has since been out on bond. He's wearing an ankle monitor and is allowed to leave the house only for church.



ABC13's Courtney Fischer has spoken to A.J.'s attorneys since the trial ended. The defense says it's gearing up for round two.
"We're not going to get into the details of our trial prep at this time. Obviously, there are some things we are going to do differently, but we're not going to give you those details at this time," said A.J.'s attorney Rick DeToto.

READ MORE: A.J. ARMSTRONG CASE: 19-year-old to face jury again this year for parents' murders

The prosecution team is not changing and at the end of the trial gave ABC13 this statement:
"Antonio Armstrong Junior murdered two citizens of our county, and we will continue to fight for justice and bring him to trial again."

A.J. has always maintained his innocence.

FAMILY SHATTERED: The murder trial of A.J. Armstrong



CATCH UP ON THE A.J. ARMSTRONG CASE


Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstontrialmurdercourtcourt casewoman killedteenagerteenagersteenman killed
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former Dallas officer guilty of murder for killing neighbor
Artwork honors slain deputy's deep interaction with community
Girl Scouts spend 3 hours stuck in elevator
Mayor's holiday spectacular brings star-studded performances
Papa John's to donate profits to fallen deputy's family
Teen died protecting younger sister during home invasion
ABC13's The Midday
Show More
Interactive map shows Texans' life expectancy by neighborhood
Dickinson's Festival of Lights cancelled over bridge concerns
3 earthquakes rattle Texas in less than 12 hours
Naked man escapes from kidnappers' trunk in north Houston
Whataburger debuts new breakfast burger overnight
More TOP STORIES News