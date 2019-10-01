A.J. Armstrong: 19-year-old's retrial for parents' murders pushed back to 2020

His new trial date was originally set for Friday, Oct. 4 but has been pushed back to Monday, Jan. 6 due to court work backlog.
I’ve gotten a few messages asking about AJ Armstrong’s retrial. Jury selection was set to start Friday. But...it’s been pushed back. To January. #abc13— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) October 1, 2019
Dawn and Antonio Armstrong were found shot to death in July 2016. Their son, now 19, is charged with their murders. pic.twitter.com/a5WrT2XRCm
A.J. returned to court in May for the first time since his mistrial.
He was arrested in 2016 after his parents, Antonio and Dawn Armstrong, were found shot to death in their bed.
In April, eight jurors believed A.J. was guilty, but four jurors voted not guilty. As a result, A.J. walked out of court, instead of into a jail cell alone. The day of the mistrial was an emotional one. A.J. cried in the courtroom as he was surrounded by family, including grandmother Kay Winston, cousins, and friends who held him and prayed over him.
A.J. has since been out on bond. He's wearing an ankle monitor and is allowed to leave the house only for church.
ABC13's Courtney Fischer has spoken to A.J.'s attorneys since the trial ended. The defense says it's gearing up for round two.
"We're not going to get into the details of our trial prep at this time. Obviously, there are some things we are going to do differently, but we're not going to give you those details at this time," said A.J.'s attorney Rick DeToto.
The prosecution team is not changing and at the end of the trial gave ABC13 this statement:
"Antonio Armstrong Junior murdered two citizens of our county, and we will continue to fight for justice and bring him to trial again."
A.J. has always maintained his innocence.
Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook and Twitter.