Jury seated in trial of teen accused of killing his parents

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fourteen people have been selected to decide the fate of a Houston teen accused of shooting his parents to death.Jury selection officially began Friday in the murder case of AJ Armstrong.The high profile trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday morning with opening statements. The teenager is accused of shooting both of his parents, Antonio and Dawn, in the head as they slept.A special selection of jurors was required in the case, meaning 120 people were summoned. That's double the typical amount.In the end, seven women, five men and two female alternates were selected to serve on the jury.ABC13 Eyewitness News spotted AJ walking into court with his grandparents Friday. He seemed at ease and smiled with them. Once inside the court, the 19-year-old appeared engaged. He could be seen taking notes with a pen and talking with his defense team.The trial is expected to last for weeks. She said it is scheduled until the end of April.