Alleged cop impersonator found with body armor and gun, police say

Police said the felon was "wearing a uniform visually similar to that of a police officer, complete with bulletproof vest, utility belt, and a service revolver." According to court documents, the man is also a father of seven children.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged with four felonies after Houston police arrested him for having body armor, a gun, and multiple driver's licenses while driving a stolen car that looked a lot like a police patrol unit, court records state.

Adrian Dwayne Johnican, 54, remains in jail on bonds totaling $30,000. He is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of body armor, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and fraudulent use of identifying information.

During his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon, a prosecutor requested bonds totaling $82,000.

On Oct. 3 along Westheimer, police first noticed a car with paper tags and flashing red and blue lights, records state. When the car stopped, a passenger jumped out and immediately ran off. Officers said Johnican was behind the wheel, wearing body armor and a belt with a gun. He had multiple driver's licenses that belonged to other people in the back seat and, records say, when he was asked about the car he was driving, he told officers a sergeant gave it to him. Police discovered it had been reported stolen.

"It gives the court concern that he was wearing a uniform visually similar to that of a police officer, complete with bulletproof vest, utility belt, and a service revolver," the hearing officer said. "The court finds this type of behavior poses an ongoing threat to the safety of the community."

"It's good they caught him and got him off the streets," Greg Fremin, who retired as a captain with HPD after 34 years and is currently a professor at Sam Houston State University, said. "This is very serious. He had body armor on. What was he doing with body armor? Was he expecting to get in a shootout with law enforcement if he went and did something?"

Online records show that Johnican has a lengthy criminal history that includes multiple theft convictions, forgery, and escapes, which he has served prison sentences. He told police he was a security guard, but a state database shows no licensees under his name and, as a felon, it is against the law for him to have a gun.

"He's a bad actor," Fremin said.

Johnican's public defender told the court he has seven children.

The current charges have enhanced him to a "habitual offender status."

Johnican is scheduled to be back in court Friday morning.

