Charges dropped for man accused of posing as officer in order to commit sexual assault, records show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man's charges were dismissed nearly two years after being accused of impersonating a police officer during an alleged sexual assault outside of a Fourth Ward church, according to documents.

In 2021, Martin Hernandez was charged with sexual assault and impersonating a public servant.

On Wednesday, ABC13 found his charges were dismissed after attorney's said, "No probable causes exist at this time to believe (Hernandez) committed the offense."

Eyewitness News first reported the story on July 26, 2021, when a woman said a man disguised as an officer from the Houston Police Department pulled her over in a fake patrol unit, accusing her of being too drunk to drive.

Charging documents show that the woman said the man, who she believed was a police officer, forced her into the backseat and took advantage of her outside of the Mt. Horeb Missionary Baptist Church.

The woman said when she returned to the church's parking lot, she was informed that the man was just a security guard.

Investigators said that security guard was identified as Hernandez, and his DNA matched a swab taken from the woman.

Eyewitness News reached out to police asking for more details about the alleged assault but had not heard back.

