Action 13 helps end yearlong mail-forwarding nightmare for Sienna homeowner

SIENNA, Texas (KTRK) -- After a year-long struggle with the U.S. Postal Service, an ABC13 viewer has good news to share after turning to Action 13 for assistance.

About a year ago, Corey White suddenly stopped receiving mail at his new home. The root of the issue seemed to lie in a mix-up with the previous homeowner's name.

Despite several attempts to fix the issue, including multiple Glen Lakes Post Office visits, the problem continued.

Since ABC13's Mycah Hatfield brought attention to his situation on April 5, White said he finally began to get his mail a week later.

The postal service reached out and asked him to fill out a mail forwarding form and said it was working to make things right, White said.