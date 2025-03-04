Spring homeowner battles Comcast over $2,500 bill after power was cut while crews dug during freeze

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- It has been a frustrating several weeks for Luciano Cantu who has lived with his family in their Spring home for over 20 years.

There is a Comcast hub box near his back fence. He doesn't use Comcast, but lines are run from the box to his neighbors.

"It happened in January when it was freezing 20 degrees outside. We lost power. Comcast was digging and burying lines. Water got into the broken line and cut my power off," Cantu said.

Cantu said he immediately called CenterPoint.

"(Centerpoint) said we only work 18 inches from the power box; the customer is responsible for the rest. I had to act quickly. We were freezing. Mr. Electric got me connected. Once they got the line in, CenterPoint came back out and connected us," he said.

He was connected with a bill of more than $2500, which Cantu believes is Comcast's responsibility. Cantu says he tried to reach Comcast for weeks, looking for a response.

"They have insurance to cover subcontractor's damage. I just need them to contact me," Cantu said.

After Cantu contacted ABC13, Eyewitness News contacted Comcast.

They called Cantu, sent a crew to survey the situation, and said they would reimburse him if they found it was their fault.

Cantu later received a text from the survey company saying it was their fault and he could expect a check.

