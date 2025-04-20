19-year-old killed in Houston Third Ward shooting near Columbia Tap Rail-Trail

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person has been confirmed dead after a shooting in Houston's Third Ward on Sunday afternoon.
According to authorities, the shooting happened at about 3:45 p.m. in the intersection of Brailsfort Street and Rosalie Street, near the Columbia Tap Rail-Trail.
The victim was identified by family members as 19-year-old Jaylon Fox. His family told ABC13 he leaves behind a 2-month-old infant.
This is a developing story. Eyewitness News is continuing to gather facts.
