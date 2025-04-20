24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
19-year-old killed in Houston Third Ward shooting near Columbia Tap Rail-Trail

Shannon Ryan
Sunday, April 20, 2025 10:12PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person has been confirmed dead after a shooting in Houston's Third Ward on Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, the shooting happened at about 3:45 p.m. in the intersection of Brailsfort Street and Rosalie Street, near the Columbia Tap Rail-Trail.

The victim was identified by family members as 19-year-old Jaylon Fox. His family told ABC13 he leaves behind a 2-month-old infant.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News is continuing to gather facts.

