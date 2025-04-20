Man accused of Walmart parking lot kidnapping, ordered victim to wire money, court documents say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in jail after allegedly kidnapping a man in a Walmart parking lot at gunpoint on Saturday and trying to get money from him.

According to court documents, Deangelo Montra Patrick is accused of driving his kidnapped victim to two Walmarts in an attempt to make the man wire money.

Patrick allegedly ordered the man to send money through Western Union, charging documents state. During the ordeal, Patrick is accused of using and showing a firearm.

Patrick was charged with aggravated kidnapping, and his bond was set at $350,000.