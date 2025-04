The Woodlands firefighters spring into action to save ducklings ahead of Easter

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- Three ducklings are safe and sound after being rescued from a storm drain by Woodlands firefighters on Saturday evening, just in time for Easter.

The Woodlands Fire Department was dispatched to Panther Creek Village Center after concerned residents reported three ducklings had fallen into a storm drain.

Firefighters were able to retrieve all three ducklings and reunite them with their parents.