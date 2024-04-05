Action 13 looks for answers for Sienna homeowner's yearlong mail-forwarding nightmare

SIENNA, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is frustrated with the U.S. Postal Service because he said he has not received mail in a year.

Corey White, who moved into a new home with his wife in 2022, said they changed their address on all of their accounts and driver's licenses to ensure the transition was as smooth as possible.

"We put a forward on our mail," White said. "We were getting our mail just fine."

He said six or seven months later, he noticed he was not getting any mail. On his informed delivery notifications, he saw that he had mail that was supposed to be delivered, but it would never show up.

"These are sensitive documents, like my W-2," White said. "Like, come on, that's super personal."

The letters, including credit card and bank statements, have his current accurate address printed. Still, they end up with the yellow forwarding sticker. They are being sent to the previous homeowners' new address.

Fortunately, he said the previous homeowners had been kind enough to get it to him, whether that meant dropping his mail off or mailing it to him. They use his middle name instead of his first name, Corey, and it shows up.

His first name, Corey, is only one letter off from the previous owners' last name, and that is where he believes the mix-up stems.

If mail is addressed to his wife or him and his wife, it shows up at their home. According to White, his mail has been forwarded so long, senders are thinking that's his address.

"Now, the companies have automatically gone in the system and made the address that my mail is going to, my address," White said.

White visited the Glen Lakes Post Office several times over the last year, trying to get it straightened out. He said he does not believe they are taking it seriously because, if they were, it wouldn't have gone on for so long.

"I went there (Wednesday)," White said about his most recent attempt to resolve the problem. "I didn't get an answer that I feel like the problem was solved, so I was frustrated, and I said, 'I got to call ABC13.'"

Action 13 reached out to USPS, which issued the following statement:

"The Postal Service strives to always provide the best possible service to our valued customers. We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced by this customer. We are pleased to report that the local post office is working to successfully resolve the forwarding issues."

Since ABC13 sat down with White for an interview at his home, he said a manager from the USPS reached out to him, and someone stopped by his house. He filled out a mail forwarding card and listed the previous homeowners' new address as his last address and his current address as his new address.

"It's just so frustrating because it's your mail," White said. "I'm not asking for anything out of the norm. Just give me my mail to my house and don't send it to someone else. It possibly one day might get in the wrong hands and cause me a lot more grief, unnecessary at that."

He is hopeful this will be the fix he has been looking for.

