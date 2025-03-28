Missing handicapped parking returned to downtown Houston after ABC13 questioned city

Astros fans will be looking for parking near Daikin Park on Opening Day, but it may be even more difficult for those who rely on handicapped parking.

Astros fans will be looking for parking near Daikin Park on Opening Day, but it may be even more difficult for those who rely on handicapped parking.

Astros fans will be looking for parking near Daikin Park on Opening Day, but it may be even more difficult for those who rely on handicapped parking.

Astros fans will be looking for parking near Daikin Park on Opening Day, but it may be even more difficult for those who rely on handicapped parking.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Handicapped parking spaces that went missing following a pavement project in downtown have returned after ABC13 questioned city and METRO leaders.

The video featured above is from Nick Natario's previous report on the missing parking spaces.

Earlier this week, ABC13 viewers told us parking spaces designated for handicapped use near Daikin Park went missing on Texas Avenue. The paving project of Texas Avenue was recently completed by METRO.

Google street view images show handicap spots were on Texas Avenue in the 1500, 1300 and 1200 blocks as of May of 2022. Now that construction is done, the blocks either don't have spaces, or markings on the ground.

A METRO spokesperson told us the handicap sign has been reinstalled in the 1200 block. In the 1300 block, METRO said a different construction project is underway, and once its complete, the city of Houston is responsible for adding the handicap space.

RELATED: Astros fans left wondering where handicap spots are around the ballpark ahead of Opening Day

In the 1500 block, METRO said a sign is up, but the pavement markings are not. It plans to add the handicap information on the street once the rain passes.

METRO said the pavement project ended on March 17th. Rain gauges show downtown Houston didn't record rain for a week after the project was finished.

Earlier this week, ABC13 found a city of Houston map showing the handicap spaces in downtown. The map said there are 184 spaces.

However, we found at least 12 blocks that didn't have a handicap space, although the map showed it should. ABC13 asked Park Houston about the map.

It removed the map from the city's website, and told us it was outdated, and would work on a new one. A spokesperson said the missing handicap spaces were re-located, but didn't say where to.