ACTION 13 resolves Katy homeowner's AT&T damage dispute with $2,800 reimbursement

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A year of frustration turned into a day of celebration for Katy resident Tine Curry.
A year ago, her house was damaged, costing her $2800. On Monday, she found out from AT&T that she would be reimbursed.
"I feel wonderful," Curry said with a huge smile.
Her ordeal started on a March morning in 2024 when she saw workers arrive at her home.
"They were in my backyard. I saw them working, but I didn't acknowledge them. I had to get to work."
When Curry got home, she saw the workers had laid some new lines in her backyard; they were working for Project Telcom, a subcontractor for AT&T. Later, Tina lost power to her home.
"The lights started to flicker. Two days later, they went black.," she said.
She tried for weeks to talk with AT&T to get them to reimburse her the $2800 with no luck until she called ABC13.
Eyewitness News spoke to AT&T and a manager came out to meet with Curry.
Curry is very happy about getting reimbursed.
"I'm so excited for you coming out just a quick response. I'm so grateful for you," she told ABC13.
