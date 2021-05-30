fatal crash

1 motorcycle crashes into ambulance en route to hospital in SE Houston, HPD says

2 motorcycles crash into ambulance en route to hospital in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police were responding to a crash involving an ambulance and two motorcycles in southeast Houston Sunday afternoon.

It happened on Griggs Road near Calhoun Road around 1 p.m.

The ambulance was en route with a patient to the hospital when two motorcycles failed to yield and struck the ambulance, according to Houston Fire Department Chief Sam Pena.

Authorities said one of the motorcycles T-boned the ambulance. That driver was taken to the hospital.

None of those riding inside the ambulance were injured.

Initial reports from HPD said one person was killed, but as new updates were released, it appears it was not a deadly crash.
