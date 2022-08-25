Expect delays as crews close all lanes on 610 East Loop at Ship Channel Bridge this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heads up, drivers! A major closure on the East Loop this weekend could impact your plans.

Construction will impact all the impact all the northbound and southbound lanes and southbound lanes of the 610 East Loop at the Ship Channel Bridge.

Road closures begin on Friday, Aug. 26 at 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, according to TxDOT.

To get around the 610 bridge, also known as the Sidney Sherman Bridge, you can use the Washburn Tunnel or the East Beltway.

TxDOT suggests drivers consider an alternate route while repairs are made.

