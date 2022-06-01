Port of Houston kicks-off $1 billion expansion project of ship channel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A new, billion-dollar, "generation-defining" project aims to expand the Houston Ship Channel.The Houston Ship Channel is the busiest waterway in the United States. It's a huge moneymaker and job creator, and now it's getting an upgrade!Port of Houston is hosting a kick-off event on Wednesday morning for "Project 11," which will deepen and widen the 52-mile channel that stretches all the way from the Gulf of Mexico into Houston.The project is projected to cost $1 billion and will ensure some of the larger import and export container cargo ships can safely and efficiently move through the water.The ship channel supports 2 million jobs in Texas, 3.2 million jobs nationwide, and supports economic activity totaling $339 billion in the state -- 20.6% of Texas' total gross domestic product.It also creates $801.9 billion in economic impact across the nation.