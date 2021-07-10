Driver dies after Highway 249 rear-end crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The driver of a car that attempted to stop suddenly on a north Houston freeway has died after a major rear-end crash, authorities said.It happened around 8 p.m. on Highway 249 near the Greens Road exit ramp.A man in a white car was traveling along 249 and pulled in front of a white van before hitting the brakes, according to investigators. The van's driver couldn't avoid the car and slammed into it.The car's driver later died at a hospital.Investigators were not sure why the driver attempted to stop suddenly before the crash, but said they do not believe alcohol was a factor.