The 2024 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo dates are here!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mark your calendars, y'all, because the 2024 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo dates have just been announced.
On Tuesday, a rodeo spokesperson said the 2024 event will run from Feb. 27 to March 17.
A date on when tickets go on sale to the public has not yet been released.
The announcement comes a little over a week since this year's rodeo season came to an end.
Last Sunday, the last day of the rodeo, a bull rider was knocked unconscious during the championship.
There were concerns over the athlete who competed in the event, but he was checked out and walking shortly after.
Records were also broken this year after a Lamar CISD student sold a painting for $275,000 at the rodeo art auction, beating the $265,000 record she set in 2022.
She was named Reserve Grand Champion last year and Grand Champion of this year's art contest.
So get ready, Houston, because next year's rodeo will be here before you know it.