Bull rider knocked unconscious during championship at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

It was a scary moment for one bull rider, and yet, he still managed to come out close to the top.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Another Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is in the books, but there may still be concern over one of the athletes who competed in the event.

Bull rider JB Mauney was knocked unconscious when he was thrown off his bull and hit the metal chute during the championship on Sunday, which was also the last day of the rodeo.

Rodeo officials told ABC13 Mauney was checked out on site by the RodeoHouston sports medicine team and was walking and talking shortly after.

Despite that hit, he ended up placing fourth.

Mauney, 36, is known as a rodeo legend.

He's competed as far back as 2006 enjoying a career that's taken him all over the country, from Connecticut to Florida, Hawaii and everywhere in between, according to the Professional Bull Riders website.

It's no surprise he could get back up and score highly in the championship despite taking that hit.

He started in rodeo riding sheep when he was just three years old.

He later turned to bull riding and was mentored by the 1995 World Champion Bull Rider Jerome Davis.

Before the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Mauney competed and won at the Los Fresnos Rodeo in Texas and was co-champion at the Dixie National Rodeo in Jackson, Mississippi.