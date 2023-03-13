Lamar CISD student named Grand Champion, sells painting for record $275K at rodeo art auction

Way to go, Mia! The 18-year-old broke her own record, which she set during last year's contest. A Clear Creek ISD junior was named Reserve Grand Champion.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Records were broken at this year's Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo School Art Auction.

Lamar CISD's Mia Huckman, who was the Reserve Grand Champion last year, was named Grand Champion of this year's art contest.

The 18-year-old's painting, titled "Our Last Roundup," sold for $275,000, beating the $265,000 record she set in 2022.

The painting featured an older cowboy riding horse back while working cattle.

"Ever since elementary, I've wanted to win here," Huckman said. "Winning in my last year means so much."

Eliza Hoffman, a 17-year-old 11th grader from Clear Springs High School in Clear Creek ISD, was named this year's Reserve Grand Champion.

Her painting, titled "Morning Dove," sold for $185,000.

This was Hoffman's third time competing in the HLSR art contest.

Eliza told rodeo officials she was inspired when she met the woman in the painting, Morning Dove, at a photoshoot. She snapped a picture, which captured the feeling and stories Morning Dove told her, and turned it into a painting.