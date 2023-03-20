NRG Park leaders said they'll be breaking down the steel and moving the dirt in the stadium to prepare for the robust building of the Final Four court that will begin Wednesday.

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo wraps up as NRG Park sets up for the NCAA Final Four

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After three weeks of fun rides, food, and music, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo ended on Sunday evening, but don't worry, in a little less than two weeks, the city will be jammed packed for another main event.

The HSLR brought in thousands of people and millions of dollars.

As the sun sets Sunday evening, leaders with NRG Park spoke with ABC13 and said this night begins preparation for the NCAA Final Four.

Two big events, in just a few weeks, bring thousands of people across the community and beyond together.

Whether you came to watch the rodeo, the big headline performers, or to indulge in some carnival food and rides, the 2023 HLSR helped thousands of people make memories forever on the grounds of NRG Park.

"The whole entire event raises money for the scholarships. We don't know the exact numbers right now, but we do know it's going to be in the millions, and it's going to help," RodeoHouston director of strategic communications, Danielle Grossman, said.

An event that gives back to students who otherwise may not be able to pursue an education. They say it's a challenging feat planning it.

"Literally planning for 2024 happens tomorrow at 8 a.m., and I will start planning because it takes effort. It takes a lot of people, it takes a village to make this happen," Grossman said.

Assistant GM at NRG Park, Leah Mastaglio, said the next few days are going to be filled back-to-back with logistics.

"We'll be breaking down all the rodeo steel tonight, moving out all of the dirt inside of the stadium, we'll be striking chairs, and our housekeeping provider will be cleaning the floor. The NCAA seating riser company will be coming in at 8 a.m. Monday. So they'll start building our seats in conjunction to us setting up our back of house area," Mastaglio said.

Yes, all of the rodeo dirt on the floor of the NRG Stadium will be cleaned out.

"Then the court build starts on Wednesday, so every day around the clock, we have logistics and logistics and logistics happening to make this thing work," Mastaglio said.

She says preparations for the Final Four have been going on for about five years, so they're ready.

As excitement builds, some tell us they're hoping to see the Houston Coogs make it to the Final Four to play in front of their hometown.

"Go Coogs," said Mastaglio.

