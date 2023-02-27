2023 RodeoHouston wine festival champion sold for record $325,000

Records were broken, and expensive wine was bought. Rapper 50 Cent was part of a group that bought a winning Chardonnay for $165,000.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- RodeoHouston officially kicks off in less than 24 hours, and the winning wines for the 2023 Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition have already been crowned.

Records were broken.

The competition's Grand Champion Best of Show sold for a rodeo record of $325,000. Rapper 50 Cent's Le Chemin du Roi Brut champagne was purchased by Klein real estate developer, J. Alan Kent Development.

The 2023 Reserve Grand Champion went for $165,000. The rapper-turned-entrepreneur was a part of the group that bought a 2020 Antiquity Chardonnay.

Last year, he paid $125,000 for the 2022 Top Texas Wine, a 2017 red from Hye Meadow Winery.

This year, there were 3,071 entries from 18 different countries.

