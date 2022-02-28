50 Cent buys top Texas wine for $125,000 at 2022 Rodeo Uncorked! competition

so i finally won a bid at the win auction, your a nobody till you win a bid at the wine auction. now i have bottle of wine that cost more then Rolls Royce. 😕i just got excited. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/uNktRAzd00 — 50cent (@50cent) February 28, 2022

so these where the 2 guys they sent over to make sure i paid for it. 😆i was like what’s wrong with you guys, i can’t change my mind. 🤣LOL #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi #bottlerover pic.twitter.com/9jKOObpvcS — 50cent (@50cent) February 28, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- 50 Cent is making himself right at home in the Bayou City and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.As the rodeo returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the "In Da Club" rapper showed up big to the Rodeo Uncorked! competition on Sunday night, dropping six figures on wine after he won his bid at the wine auction.In fact, 50 Cent paid $125,000 for the 2022 Top Texas Wine, a 2017 red from Hye Meadow Winery.To say 50 Cent was excited about his win might be an understatement."I finally won a bid at the (wine) auction, (you're) a nobody till you win a bid at the win auction. Now I have a bottle of wine that cost more (than) Rolls Royce," he said in a tweet.The grand champion of the wine competition, a 2017 red from J. Lohr Vineyards in California, sold for a record $250,000.Meanwhile, this year's reserve grand champion sold at auction for $200,000 - a 2018 Cabernet Franc from Nice winery.50 Cent dropped some serious cash Sunday, but it wasn't his first rodeo.Last year, the rapper turned businessman was crowned the Reserve Grand Champion Best of Show in the 2021 Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition for his Le Chemin du Roi, Champagne AOC, NV."When they told me I won, I almost fainted. I was really excited," said Jackson in May 2021. "I am very proud of this."According to Rodeo officials, Demetra and Frank Jones and Leticia and Stephen Trauber purchased 50's wine for $160,000."They told me everybody who's somebody in Houston is at the @rodeohouston," 50 wrote on Instagram. "I won reserve grand champion best in show."Back in 2020, Jackson visited the Bayou City to promote his champagne, Le Chemin du Roi.