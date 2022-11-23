50 Cent's Le Chemin du Roi champagne lassos top honors in 2023 Rodeo Uncorked! competition

GO, GO, GO! 🗣️ GO 50, YOU'RE A WINNER!! Houston's newest celebrity resident, rapper 50 Cent, won big at a wine competition at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. His wine was purchased for $160,000🥂

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo 2023 doesn't kick off again until February 28, but as any longtime Houstonian knows, rodeo season is all year.

With that in mind, the rodeo has announced winners from the annual Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition. Top honors of Grand Champion Best of Show went to famed Newstonian and rap star/businessman/occasional TV host Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and his Le Chemin du Roi Brut, Champagne AOC, NV.

The video above is from May 2021, when 50 Cent was crowned the Reserve Grand Champion Best of Show in the 2021 Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition for his Le Chemin du Roi, Champagne AOC, NV, shortly after moving to Houston.

Jackson, an ardent rodeo fan, also won Reserve Grand Champion Best of Show in 2021 for the Le Chemin du Roi Brut, as CultureMap previously reported. No stranger to Texas-sized spending on grapes, he bid and won on a 2017 Hye Meadow Winery Boooom Red (Texas High Plains), which he noted on Twitter costs "more than a Rolls Royce."

For the full story, visit our partners at CultureMap Houston.