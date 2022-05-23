Galveston County sheriff's deputy among those injured during 2022 Go Topless Jeep Weekend event

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a wild weekend in Galveston County as thousands convened on Bolivar Peninsula for the "Go Topless" Jeep weekend.A sergeant with Galveston County was seriously injured during the event and had to be rushed to the hospital.According to the Galveston County Sheriff's office, Sergeant John Hamm suffered two broken legs after investigators say he was hit by a car. He underwent surgery for his right leg and must have another surgery on his left leg. His recovery is expected to be long.The driver of that vehicle has been charged and identified as 22-year-old Darius Gilbert. He is facing an aggravated assault charge with a deadly weapon.The accident happened at 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 87, at the Holiday Beach subdivision of Crystal Beach.The sergeant was investigating another accident when he was hit. He was apparently trying to move debris out of the road when it happened.He also broke his arm and had some injuries to his head, which hit the windshield. He was taken to UTMB for treatment.As for other incidents over the weekend, there were plenty.An estimated 40,000 people showed up to Crystal Beach on Saturday for this un-sponsored Jeep event.The sheriff said as of Sunday afternoon, the total arrests for the weekend were at 170. It's possible that number went up as the weekend was winding down. We also learned that 17 of those arrests were for felonies.The huge crowd also stretched emergency services and eight people had to be flown out of the area for injuries and 30 people had to be taken to the hospital by ground.Most of the incidents were considered minor injuries, but two were considered to be major traumas.The sheriff says DPS and the constable's office did send over additional help, but the crowd was still pretty massive.