officer injured

Galveston County sheriff's deputy among those injured during 2022 Go Topless Jeep Weekend event

EMBED <>More Videos

Deputy hurt during Jeep weekend event

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a wild weekend in Galveston County as thousands convened on Bolivar Peninsula for the "Go Topless" Jeep weekend.

A sergeant with Galveston County was seriously injured during the event and had to be rushed to the hospital.

According to the Galveston County Sheriff's office, Sergeant John Hamm suffered two broken legs after investigators say he was hit by a car. He underwent surgery for his right leg and must have another surgery on his left leg. His recovery is expected to be long.

RELATED: 232 arrests made during 2021 'Go Topless Jeep weekend' in Galveston County

The driver of that vehicle has been charged and identified as 22-year-old Darius Gilbert. He is facing an aggravated assault charge with a deadly weapon.

The accident happened at 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 87, at the Holiday Beach subdivision of Crystal Beach.

The sergeant was investigating another accident when he was hit. He was apparently trying to move debris out of the road when it happened.

He also broke his arm and had some injuries to his head, which hit the windshield. He was taken to UTMB for treatment.

As for other incidents over the weekend, there were plenty.

An estimated 40,000 people showed up to Crystal Beach on Saturday for this un-sponsored Jeep event.

The sheriff said as of Sunday afternoon, the total arrests for the weekend were at 170. It's possible that number went up as the weekend was winding down. We also learned that 17 of those arrests were for felonies.

The huge crowd also stretched emergency services and eight people had to be flown out of the area for injuries and 30 people had to be taken to the hospital by ground.

Most of the incidents were considered minor injuries, but two were considered to be major traumas.

The sheriff says DPS and the constable's office did send over additional help, but the crowd was still pretty massive.

SEE ALSO: At least 6 hurt and nearly 70 arrests during 2019 'Go Topless Jeep weekend' in Galveston County
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
galveston countybolivarsafetyofficer injuredarrestassaulthospitalgalveston county sheriff's office
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER INJURED
Deputy hit while working accident during Jeep weekend, sheriff says
Deputy dies after 'horrific impact' with 18-wheeler, sheriff says
Officer's vest, flashlight saved own life in shootout, HPD chief says
Galveston officer attacked by suspected drunk driver, police say
TOP STORIES
Texas could move toward allowing HS athletes to cash in on deals
Mother, boyfriend charged after death of 8-year-old daughter, HPD says
Houston gets extra 'rose' after paying $240k to bring Bachelor to town
Authorities searching for 49-year-old Alvin man last seen May 19
Rain chances continue into the work week
Manhunt underway for woman connected to deadly love triangle
SCOTUS makes it tougher for prisoners to argue counsel was ineffective
Show More
What's causing liver disease in kids? Researchers float theories
More than 75,000 pounds of baby formula lands in US amid shortage
Deputy crashes while chasing suspect in slingshot motorcycle
Student says he was told not to mention 'Don't Say Gay' law in speech
Businesses that help employees get abortions could be next target
More TOP STORIES News