232 arrests made so far in 'Go Topless Jeep weekend' in Galveston County

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- After reaching more than 86 arrests in just 24 hours since the start of the annual Go Topless Jeep Weekend on the Bolivar Peninsula, additional arrests were made.

Authorities reported 232 arrests were made as of Monday morning.

The video above shows trucks, jeeps and party goers from Saturday overnight.

Most of the arrests made were misdemeanors of public intoxication, with 12 DWI arrests included, according to authorities.

Aside from disorderly conduct, authorities also said they arrested a man for breaking into homes and vehicles.

The yearly party was once a gathering of jeep lovers who took off the tops from their off-road jeeps and would then cruise the beach.

But, it's exploded in the last five years. In 2020, things got wild despite COVID-19. Authorities had to clear out party goers from Crystal Beach.

This year, Texas Search and Rescue set up a command search center on the peninsula for any water rescues.

They worked with 60 Galveston County deputies to patrol the beach, along with 15 state troopers.

One death was reported Friday, but authorities said it was not directly related.

Two women fell from an electric lift at a beach house on Sandcastle Drive around 3 p.m.

One woman had severe head injuries and was taken to the hospital where she died. The other woman was taken to the hospital with a broken leg, according to Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset.
