Harris County deputy hospitalized after motorcycle crash during escort in Chambers Co., sheriff says

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An off-duty Harris County deputy was injured during a motorcycle crash while conducting an escort in Chambers County, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says.

The Chambers County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Thursday between Winnie and Anahuac.

The Chambers County sheriff said the deputy was hit in the head by a pickup truck and was taken to Memorial Herman for his injuries.

Gonzalez sounded hopeful on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying, "Great news. Upon arrival at the hospital, his prognosis is much better. Our deputy is said to be alert."

He also asked the public to keep the deputy in their prayers.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story.