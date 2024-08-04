WATCH LIVE

Precinct 6 deputy hospitalized after being struck by vehicle at funeral procession, HCSO says

Sunday, August 4, 2024
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Precinct 6 deputy was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle on Saturday afternoon, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

HCSO said the incident happened during a funeral procession at around 12:30 p.m. on 9420 West Sam Houston Parkway North.

Law enforcement only disclosed the injured deputy's last name.

Authorities say a young driver struck Deputy Garza's motorcycle as the driver was attempting to either cut through or enter the line.

Officials say Garza was taken to the hospital after injuring his shoulder and shin.

HCSO is conducting the investigation.

