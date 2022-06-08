man killed

19-year-old dies after group of teens was shot at while driving on Tidwell

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A group of teenagers told Houston police that a shooter opened fire on them while they were driving in northwest Houston, killing a 19-year-old.

After the shooting, the teens drove to United Memorial Medical Center on Tidwell near North Shepherd for help.

According to investigators with HPD, several shots were fired, and the 19-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Police said there's still a lot that is unknown about the shooting, including where it exactly happened.

Overnight, detectives with HPD were at UMMC on Tidwell, trying to gather more information.



Police said the shots were fired around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The teens were inside of a car, and said the shots came from another vehicle that was on the road, somewhere west of the hospital.

After the 19-year-old was shot, whoever was behind the wheel of the car took him to UMMC.

Investigators said the car was full of other people.

"It sounds like there were four to five, 17- to 19-year-olds in the car," Lt. Larry Crowson said.

Now, investigators are focused on figuring out the exact location of the shooting, so they can hopefully find surveillance footage.

