18-wheeler carrying clothes overheats and catches fire on Highway 225 at Red Bluff

The driver had just picked up the trailer from a port before it started overheating, Pasadena firefighters said. Video shows the trailer stalled on the highway after its tired blew out.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-wheeler fire causing issues for drivers in Pasadena cleared Wednesday morning, according to fire marshals.

Video obtained by ABC13 shows the smoke coming from the trailer, along Highway 225 at Red Bluff, just before 1 a.m.

Firefighters said the driver had just picked up the trailer from the port. Then, the trailer started experiencing mechanical issues, causing a tire to blow up and have problems braking. It ultimately overheated.

It was full of clothing that was supposed to be delivered to a store, according to firefighters at the scene.

Thankfully, there were no injuries.

The westbound lanes reopened at about 5:30 a.m.